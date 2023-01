Litigation Surge - Patent | Russ August & Kabat

Russ August & Kabat launched a flurry of patent litigation in California federal court on Monday. Six cases were surfaced by Law.com Radar, five of which were brought on behalf of Longitude Licensing. The suits accuse major electronics sellers including Acer, Amazon, HP and Lenovo of infringing three patents relating to semiconductors.

Technology

January 10, 2023, 2:57 PM