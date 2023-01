New Suit - Contract

UMB Bank was sued Friday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, over a mortgage dispute, was filed by Hunton Andrews Kurth on behalf of 280 Meeker LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00148, 280 Meeker LLC v. UMB Bank, N.A., as Trustee.

Banking & Financial Services

January 07, 2023, 9:02 PM