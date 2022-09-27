Litigation Surge - Data Breach | Samsung Electronics | Law.c...

Litigation Surge - Data Breach | Samsung Electronics

Samsung was hit with a trio of class actions in New Jersey yesterday in connection with a July 2022 data breach. The suits accuse the company of failing to safeguard customers' personally identifiable information, which was stolen by an unidentified third party. The complaints add that Samsung should have been especially aware of vulnerabilities due to a similar cyberattack against the company earlier this year by the hacking group 'Lapsus$,' which has launched similar attacks on Microsoft, T-Mobile and other major companies. The suits are backed by Seeger Weiss, Carella Byrne and other plaintiffs firms.

Technology

September 27, 2022, 1:11 PM