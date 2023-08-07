Litigation Surge - South Carolina | American National Insura...

Litigation Surge - South Carolina | American National Insurance

American National Insurance launched a wave of civil RICO lawsuits last week against residents of Murphy Village, an Irish Traveller community in South Carolina which has made headlines over the past decade due to its alleged involvement in multiple criminal conspiracies. At least seven federal lawsuits were filed last week claiming that individuals procured life insurance through false or misleading applications, then sold the policies to Murphy Village residents who lacked an insurance interest in violation of state law against 'wagering contracts.' According to the complaints, more than 50 co-conspirators have been convicted so far in connection with the scheme. The suits are backed by Williams Mullen.

August 07, 2023, 2:45 PM

