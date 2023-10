Litigation Surge - Delaware | Patent

Patent litigation skyrocketed in Delaware on Tuesday. At least eight patent lawsuits were filed, seven of which were brought on behalf of Unwired Global Systems against tech companies which offer Internet of Things or 'IoT' software solutions. Businesses under fire include A10 Networks, Particle Industries and Telit Wireless Solutions. The plaintiff is represented by Rabicoff Law and Phillips McLaughlin & Hall.

Technology

October 18, 2023, 12:31 PM

