Litigation Trend - California | Privacy | Law.com Radar

Litigation Trend - California | Privacy

Privacy litigation in California is growing at an alarming rate. Nearly 30 federal privacy class actions surfaced on Law.com Radar in February, more than twice the typical monthly average and continuing an upward trend dating back one year. Monthly case counts during the trend period are now six times greater than the previous 12-month average. What's driving the trend? One common fact pattern relates to businesses' use of 'session replay' software to track mouse movements, browsing history and chat communications on their websites. Many cases also accuse businesses of sharing users' information with Facebook and Google through tracking pixels, while other suits claim that companies unlawfully record phone conversations or store voice prints.

Internet & Social Media

March 07, 2023, 2:38 PM