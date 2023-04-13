Litigation Surge - ERISA | Hartford Financial Services | Law...

Litigation Surge - ERISA | Hartford Financial Services

Hartford Insurance was slapped with a surge of ERISA cases last month. At least 50 new suits were filed against the company, primarily over the denial of long-term disability benefits. While ERISA suits against a major insurer like Hartford are fairly routine, last month's volume sticks out at nearly double the typical monthly average. Who's bringing the heat? The Fields Law Firm has been especially active in Minnesota, while the Foster Law Firm is backing several cases in South Carolina.

