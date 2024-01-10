Litigation Trend - Georgia | Real Property | Law.com Radar

Litigation Trend - Georgia | Real Property

Real property litigation is ramping up in Georgia federal courts. At least 32 federal cases were initiated in December, continuing a rising trend which traces back at least 12 months. What's driving the trend? In recent months, pro se tenants have sought to remove eviction actions to federal court based on the purported presence of a federal question; notably, although most tenants have filed their removal notices 'in pro per,' the notices are often identical to one another. Law.com Radar has detected similar surges of pro se tenant removals in California, where federal judges have routinely and swiftly remanded the actions back to state court.

January 10, 2024, 1:40 PM

