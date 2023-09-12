Litigation Trend - Automotive | Texas | Law.com Radar

Litigation Trend - Automotive | Texas

Automakers are seeing a rise in litigation in Texas, according to Law.com Radar. More than 30 federal lawsuits involving auto companies on Radar's sector watchlist were initiated last month in the Lone Star State, continuing a rising trend which traces back at least 12 months. During the trend period, monthly case counts have jumped 80 percent from the previous 12-month average. Driving the trend is an increase in lemon law litigation, especially by the Duck Law Firm of Lafayette, Louisiana, and Kimmel & Silverman of Ambler, Pennsylvania. Plus, keep an eye on patent litigation: many automakers are being sued over in-vehicle technology such as touchscreens, multi-view camera systems and radar assistance for lane-changing.

Automotive

September 12, 2023, 7:04 PM

nature of claim: /