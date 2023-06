Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Akerman on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against South State Bank NA to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Davis Wright Tremaine on behalf of 2652 Building LLC, accuses South State of failing to pay over $1 million in derivative interest rate funds in accordance with an executed commercial loan facility. The case is 2:23-cv-04625, 2652 Building LLC, a California limited liability company v. South State Bank, N.A.

Real Estate

June 13, 2023, 6:23 AM

Plaintiffs

2652 Building LLC, a California limited liability company

defendants

South State Bank, N.A

defendant counsels

Akerman

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract