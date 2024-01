Litigation Surge - Telecommunications | Patent

Major telecom companies were hit with a swarm of patent lawsuits in Texas last week. At least three patent lawsuits were filed by Pegasus Wireless Innovation against AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon, all of which contend that the defendants' 4G, 5G and LTE networks infringe the plaintiff's patents. Pegasus is represented by Susman Godfrey and Ward Smith & Hill.

Telecommunications

January 03, 2024, 3:17 PM

