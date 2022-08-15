Litigation Surge - Starbucks

Law.com Radar detected a cluster of consumer lawsuits targeting Starbucks this past week. The company was named in two new class actions and also removed one matter to federal court, for a case count that's about triple the coffee chain's typical weekly average. Of note, separate class actions filed in Washington and in California accuse Starbucks of misrepresenting the values available on its reloadable gift cards and of falsely conveying that its Refreshers beverages contain exotic fruits like mango, passionfruit and acai.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

August 15, 2022, 7:28 PM