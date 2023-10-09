Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Antitrust | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Antitrust

Antitrust litigation surged last week. At least eight federal antitrust class actions were filed, more than triple the usual weekly average. Three lawsuits accuse owners of manufactured home communities like Equity Lifestyle Properties, Sun Communities and Yes Communities of conspiring to inflate rental rates based on nonpublic information published by Datacomp Appraisal Systems in JLT Market Reports. Meanwhile, two suits accuse eyewear conglomerate EssilorLuxottica of entering anticompetitive agreements with fashion houses, distributors and competitors to monopolize the 'premium-branded eyewear' market. Plus, several defense contractors including General Dynamics, Huntington Ingalls Industries and CACI International are accused of suppressing architects and engineers' wages through 'no-poach' agreements. The suits are backed by several firms including Berger Montague, Cohen Milstein and DiCello Levitt.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 09, 2023, 5:00 PM

nature of claim: /