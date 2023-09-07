Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Verizon Communications

Verizon was hit with a swarm of class actions in August over claims of toxic lead in its cables. At least three federal class actions were filed, two on behalf of shareholders and one on behalf of utility workers; according to the complaints, Verizon's lead-covered cables have degraded over time and seeped into nearby water and soil, exposing workers and residents to kidney, heart and other health issues. The suits come on the heels of a July 2023 Wall Street Journal article describing the health and environmental risks posed by abandoned cables, and AT&T was hit with similar claims last month. The plaintiffs are backed by several firms including Seeger Weiss, VanOverbeke Michaud & Timmony and the Rosen Law Firm.

September 07, 2023, 2:25 PM

