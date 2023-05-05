Litigation Surge - Pennsylvania | Personal Injury

Law.com Radar detected a surge of personal injury cases yesterday in Pennsylvania as lawsuits continue piling up against youth correctional center VisionQuest over alleged sexual assault. Ten federal personal injury cases in Pennsylvania were surfaced by the platform, triple the usual daily average. Most of the suits were brought on behalf of plaintiffs who were allegedly court-ordered to reside at VisionQuest's Chester County facility as teenagers, then sexually assaulted by teachers and staff. The suits are backed by the Cornerstone Legal Group. VisionQuest is represented by Deasey Mahoney & Valentini.

May 05, 2023, 12:23 PM

