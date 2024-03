Litigation Surge - ERISA | Asher Gittler DAlba

Chicago-based employment firm Asher Gittler & D'Alba filed a swarm of ERISA lawsuits in Illinois last month. At least six federal ERISA suits were launched by the firm, five of which seek allegedly unpaid trust contributions on behalf of the Line Construction Benefit Fund; companies under fire include Bartech Group, Calypte Anna Corp., Lone Star Line Construction, Maximus Tree Works and VM Trees Service.

Construction & Engineering

March 14, 2024, 1:45 PM

nature of claim: /