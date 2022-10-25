Litigation Surge - Government | U.S. Department of Health an...

Litigation Surge - Government | U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services was hit with a trio of lawsuits yesterday under the Freedom of Information Act. Animal rights group White Coat Waste Project filed a request for documents pertaining to research involving primates, while the right-leaning watchdog group Protect the Public's Trust seeks documents relating to the department's alleged implementation of an 'anti-racism plan.' Also, the New York Times and Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Hannah Dreier filed a request for documents pertaining to the department's release of more than 100,000 unaccompanied migrant children since 2021, arguing that the department's prioritization of speed over safety is leading to human trafficking.

Government

October 25, 2022, 2:08 PM