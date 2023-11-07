Litigation Surge - California | 23andMe | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - California | 23andMe

Genetics company 23andMe was hit with a wave of lawsuits in California last month following multiple cyberattacks. At least 20 federal class actions were filed on behalf of individuals whose private information including names, photos and DNA reports was allegedly obtained by a hacker and leaked on the 'dark web'; reports indicate that the hacker may have primarily targeted individuals with Jewish or Chinese ancestry. According to a company statement, the hacker accessed customers' accounts using log-in credentials which customers had used on other websites that had been previously hacked. Who got the work? 23andMe is represented by Greenberg Traurig.

