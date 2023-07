Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Chartwell Law Offices on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Mt. Hawley Insurance and Stability Roofing & Contractors to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint, concerning a dispute over property damage claims, was filed by Mintz Truppman P.A. on behalf of K&K Associates Group. The case is 1:23-cv-22701, 2550 Retail, LLC as assignee of K&K Associates Group, Inc. v. Mt. Hawley Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

July 19, 2023, 7:48 PM

Plaintiffs

2550 Retail, LLC as assignee of K&K Associates Group, Inc.

defendants

Mt. Hawley Insurance Company

Stability Roofing & Contractors, LLC

defendant counsels

Chartwell Law Offices

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute