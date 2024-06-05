Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Kazerouni Law Group | Law...

Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Kazerouni Law Group

The Kazerouni Law Group, a consumer protection firm, launched a barrage of federal class actions last week in Florida, California and Utah. At least 11 class actions were brought by the firm, 10 of which accuse businesses of sending calls or text messages to numbers on the National Do Not Call Registry in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act and Florida Telephone Solicitation Act. Defendants include Blackstone Medical Services, Reprise Financial and Senior Healthcare Advisors.

June 05, 2024, 1:39 PM

