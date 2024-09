News From Law.com

The International Monetary Fund has chosen as general counsel Yan Liu, a Chinese national who joined the Washington, D.C.-based agency as counsel in 1999 and worked her way up to deputy general counsel. She is succeeding Rhoda Weeks-Brown, a native of Liberia who joined the IMF in 1997 and has been GC for six years. Weeks-Brown announced last month that she was departing.

Banking & Financial Services

September 23, 2024, 11:38 AM