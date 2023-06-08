Barack Ferrazzano Kirschbaum & Nagelberg partners Owen Smith and Matthew F. Singer and associate Jonathan L. Baker; and Campbell Conroy & O’Neil members Jacob J. Lantry and Michelle I. Schaffer have stepped in as defense counsel to Audi of America Inc. in a pending franchise lawsuit. The suit was filed April 24 in Massachusetts District Court by the Law Offices of James J. McNulty and Bass, Sox, Mercer on behalf of Audi Cape Cod. The complaint contends that the defendant refused to pay the plaintiff’s proposed labor warranty rate without justification. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge George A. Otoole Jr., is 1:23-cv-10877, 25 Route 28, Inc. v. Audi of America, Inc.
Automotive
June 08, 2023, 11:03 AM