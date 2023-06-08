Who Got The Work

Barack Ferrazzano Kirschbaum & Nagelberg partners Owen Smith and Matthew F. Singer and associate Jonathan L. Baker; and Campbell Conroy & O’Neil members Jacob J. Lantry and Michelle I. Schaffer have stepped in as defense counsel to Audi of America Inc. in a pending franchise lawsuit. The suit was filed April 24 in Massachusetts District Court by the Law Offices of James J. McNulty and Bass, Sox, Mercer on behalf of Audi Cape Cod. The complaint contends that the defendant refused to pay the plaintiff’s proposed labor warranty rate without justification. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge George A. Otoole Jr., is 1:23-cv-10877, 25 Route 28, Inc. v. Audi of America, Inc.

Automotive

June 08, 2023, 11:03 AM

Plaintiffs

25 Route 28, Inc.

25 Route 28, Inc. d/b/a Audi Cape Cod

Plaintiffs

James J. McNulty

Law Offices Of James J. Mcnulty

Bass, Sox, Mercer

Bass Sox Mercer

defendants

Audi of America, Inc.

defendant counsels

Barack Ferrazzano Kirschbaum & Nagelberg

Campbell Conroy & O'Neil, P.C.

nature of claim: 196/over a franchise dispute