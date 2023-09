News From Law.com

A plaintiff lawyer who has filed up to five lawsuits on behalf of clients allegedly harmed by HCA Healthcare's data breach that impacted millions of patients said he expects them to be combined into one class-action suit. In July, HCA, a Nashville-based company, announced in a news release it had experienced a data breach in which some of its patients' data was "made available by an unknown and unauthorized party on an online forum."

September 05, 2023, 3:08 PM

nature of claim: /