25% Off: Judge Reduces $10 Million Disgorgement After Tradem...

A federal judge in Trenton, New Jersey, has trimmed a $10.6 million judgment to $7.8 million in a trademark infringement suit against the charity Kars 4 Kids Inc. After a jury found that Kars 4 Kids infringed on the trademark rights of a Dallas-based charity called America Can! Cars for Kids, Senior U.S. District Judge Peter Sheridan ordered Kars 4 Kids of Lakewood, New Jersey to pay $10,637,135 in June 2022. But Sheridan cut the judgment to $7,862,392.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

January 10, 2023, 2:46 PM