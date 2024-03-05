Litigation Surge - Product Liability | CooperCompanies | Law...

Litigation Surge - Product Liability | CooperCompanies

CooperSurgical, a fertility and women's health company, was hit with a volley of product liability cases last month in California. At least 10 suits were filed in California Northern District Court on behalf of plaintiffs whose embryos died during in-vitro fertilization due to alleged contamination of the defendants' embryo culture media lots, which were recalled in Dec. 2023. The suits are primarily backed by the Clarkson Law Firm; other plaintiffs firms include Girard Sharp, Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein and Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane Conway & Wise. Who got the work? CooperSurgical has tapped Clark Hill for defense.

Health Care

March 05, 2024, 6:20 PM

