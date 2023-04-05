Litigation Surge - Automotive | Tesla | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Automotive | Tesla

Tesla was hit with an onslaught of cases last month. Nearly 15 federal lawsuits were initiated against the automaker, more than triple the usual monthly average. Four cases are antitrust class actions which accuse Tesla of threatening to void vehicle warranties if consumers use third-party repair services or replacement parts. Also of note, the company was hit with a pair of product liability cases, including a wrongful death lawsuit alleging that a couple died when their 2015 Model S crashed due to a failure of the vehicle's automated braking system.

Electric Vehicles

April 05, 2023, 8:29 PM

