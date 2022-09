Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young on Tuesday removed a real estate lawsuit against PHH Mortgage, HSBC Bank and other defendants to District of Columbia District Court. The suit, over a disputed loan default and related foreclosure, was filed by the Washington Legal Group on behalf of 249 Missouri Ave Community Development. The case is 1:22-cv-02678, 249 Missouri Ave Community Development LLC v. PHH Mortgage Corp. et al.

Real Estate

September 06, 2022, 5:59 PM