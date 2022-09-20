Litigation Surge - Patent | Samsung Electronics | Law.com Ra...

Litigation Surge - Patent | Samsung Electronics

Samsung was hit with a cluster of patent infringement cases this past week in Texas. Law.com Radar detected four new federal lawsuits, including three on behalf of Daedalus Prime accusing Samsung of using infringing circuits and semiconductors in its smartphones and other devices. The other suit, filed on behalf of Traxcell Technologies, asserts a patent pertaining to error analysis and corrective action. Who's bringing the heat? Daedalus Prime is represented by Mintz Levin, Ward Smith & Hill and the Blue Peak Law Group, while Traxcell is represented by Ramey LLP.

Technology

September 20, 2022, 2:01 PM