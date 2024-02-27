Litigation Surge - Securities | New York Community Bancorp, Inc.

New York Community Bancorp, a holding company for Flagstar Bank, was swarmed with securities cases on Monday over Flagstar's Mar. 2023 acquisition of the now-defunct Signature Bank. At least three lawsuits were filed in New York Eastern District Court accusing NYCB of failing to disclose that it would reduce dividends and incur higher loan losses as a result of the acquisition. The suits come on the heels of a Jan. 31 announcement that NYCB had incurred over $250 million in losses for Q4 2023, triggering a credit downgrading to junk status and causing share prices to plummet. The plaintiffs are backed by Gainey McKenna & Egleston, Melwani & Chan, Rigrodsky Law and the Grabar Law Office.

Banking & Financial Services

February 27, 2024, 12:33 PM

