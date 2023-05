News From Law.com

A total of 241 applicants passed the February Georgia Bar Examination, down from 245 in February 2022, according to the Georgia Board of Bar Examiners, which grades and scores the test. In a news release, the board announced it released the final scores to applicants Friday. Applicants who passed the bar exam and who have already passed the Multistate Professional Responsibility Examination are now eligible to be sworn in and to join the Georgia Bar.

Georgia

May 12, 2023, 2:05 PM

nature of claim: /