Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Taft Stettinius & Hollister on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against Penntek Industrial Coatings LLC and other defendants to Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Zebersky Payne Shaw Lewenz and Kenneth J. Sobel PA on behalf of 24 Hour Floors LLC and Tru Colors Contracting Inc. The complaint contends that a coating system manufactured by the defendant and used by the plaintiffs has caused damage to the plaintiffs’ clients’ properties. The case is 0:23-cv-60994, 24 Hour Floors, LLC et al v. Polytek Surface Coatings, LLC d/b/a Penntek Industrial Coatings et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

May 26, 2023, 12:58 PM

Plaintiffs

24 Hour Floors, LLC

Tru Colors Contracting, Inc.

defendants

Brian Johnson

Penntek Industrial Coatings, LLC

Polytek Surface Coatings, LLC d/b/a Penntek Industrial Coatings

Scott Weyer

defendant counsels

Jaffe Raitt Heuer & Weiss

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract