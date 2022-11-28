New Suit

24 Hour Fitness, the national health club chain, filed a lawsuit against gym member Chad Epley on Monday in Texas Eastern District Court. The suit arises from ongoing legal threats by Epley against the company over allegedly hazardous levels of chlorine in a hot tub at a gym in Plano, Texas. The complaint, filed by Brown Sims, seeks a declaratory judgment nullifying Epley's UCC filing in which he listed himself as a $250 million creditor of 24 Hour Fitness. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-01003, 24 Hour Fitness USA LLC v. Epley.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

November 28, 2022, 12:13 PM