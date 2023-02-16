New Suit - Contract

Caterpillar, Warren Power & Machinery d/b/a Warren CAT and Mustang Machinery Co. d/b/a Mustang CAT were hit with a breach-of-warranty lawsuit on Wednesday in Oklahoma Western District Court. The suit, filed by Northcutt Clark Oldfield & Jech on behalf of 24-7 Machinery, alleges that the defendants sold the plaintiff excavators with defective turbo chips. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00159, 24-7 Machinery LLC v. Warren Power & Machinery Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 16, 2023, 4:27 PM