New Suit - Trademark

24-7 Bright Star Healthcare filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Brightstars Helping Hands on Friday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit was brought by DLA Piper. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:22-cv-02087, 24-7 Bright Star Healthcare LLC v. Brightstars Helping Hands LLC.

Health Care

November 11, 2022, 6:48 PM