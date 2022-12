New Suit - Trademark

DLA Piper filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Friday in Massachusetts District Court on behalf of home health care service provider 24-7 Bright Star Healthcare. The suit takes aim at Bright Star Caregivers LLC over its use of the 'virtually identical' mark. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-12195, 24-7 Bright Star Healthcare, LLC v. Bright Star Caregivers LLC.

Health Care

December 23, 2022, 3:24 PM