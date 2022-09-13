Litigation Surge - Fortune 500 | Contract Litigation | Law.c...

Litigation Surge - Fortune 500 | Contract Litigation

There was an uptick in contract litigation involving Fortune 500 companies last week. At least 40 federal cases were initiated, a nearly 50% jump from the typical weekly average for companies on Radar's sector watchlist. Of note: FedEx filed a $1.8 million lawsuit cracking down on an account-holder who allowed third parties to ship through the account at discounted rates. Also, Avis Budget was slapped with a class action accusing the car rental company of pocketing supplemental liability insurance payments as profits instead of remitting them to a third-party insurer. Meanwhile, agribusiness company The Andersons is facing a litany of accusations that it tricked farmers into signing futures contracts in order to protect against the risk of inflated grain prices.

Fortune 500

September 13, 2022, 5:14 PM