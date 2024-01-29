Litigation Surge - Trademark | Nike | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Trademark | Nike

Nike launched a flurry of trademark infringement lawsuits this past week. At least four federal cases were filed, three of which are backed by the Chicago-based IP firm Greer Burns & Crain; the suits accuse e-commerce operators of selling counterfeit bags, apparel and other merchandise. Plus, a suit brought by Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer alleges that shoes sold by Global Heartbreak are nearly identical Nike's Air Jordan 1 High shoes, the only difference being a replacement of Nike's 'Swoosh' logo with a heart logo.

January 29, 2024, 2:58 PM

