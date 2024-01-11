Litigation Surge - New York | Product Liability | Law.com Ra...

Litigation Surge - New York | Product Liability

Lin Leung, a former Director of Pharmacy Operations for MasterPharm Compounding Pharmacy whose license has been suspended in at least three states, was hit with a flurry of product liability lawsuits in New York on Wednesday. At least three federal lawsuits were filed on behalf of individuals who allegedly suffered headaches, increased heart rates and other ailments after consuming the compounded hair loss drug Finasteride Plus, also known as FinPlus. According to the complaints, the compounded drugs contained dangerous levels of the antihypertensive drug minoxidil. The plaintiffs are backed by Faraci Lange LLP.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

January 11, 2024, 12:28 PM

