Litigation Surge - Colorado | Trademark | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Colorado | Trademark

GS Holistic, a smoking and vaping company which has sued hundreds of smoke shops for trademark infringement over the past year, launched a flurry of lawsuits yesterday in Colorado. More than five federal cases were filed on Monday accusing smoke shops of selling counterfeit bongs and other smoking accessories. GS Holistic has launched identical waves of cases over the past year in California, Florida, Illinois, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin. Who's bringing the heat? The Colorado suits are backed by the Gilbertson Law Office.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 20, 2023, 1:24 PM

