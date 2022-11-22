Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Riker Danzig Scherer Hyland & Perretti on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against WFG National Title Insurance to New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by the Law Offices of Jan Meyer and Associates on behalf of 2386 Hempstead Inc., seeks a declaratory judgment concerning the rights and duties of the parties under an insurance policy. The case is 1:22-cv-09944, 2386 Hempstead, Inc. v. WFG National Title Insurance Company.

Insurance

November 22, 2022, 4:17 PM