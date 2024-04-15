Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Kazerouni Law Group | Law...

Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Kazerouni Law Group

The Kazerouni Law Group, a consumer protection firm, launched a barrage of class actions in federal courts this past week. At least five federal class actions were filed, two of which accuse renewable energy companies Blue Raven Solar and Pacific Green Energy of sending unsolicited phone calls and text messages in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. Plus, Nations Direct Mortgage and Tristar Insurance were each hit with a data breach class action brought on behalf of individuals whose personally identifiable information was allegedly compromised in a cyberattack; of note, Tristar allegedly discovered a breach of its systems in Nov. 2022, but failed to provide notice for over a year.

