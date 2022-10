Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wood Smith Henning & Berman on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Certain Underwriters at Lloyds and Independent Specialty Insurance Company to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, for Hurricane related property damage claims, was filed by JJC Law on behalf of 2301 Baronne LLC. The case is 2:22-cv-04071, 2301 Baronne, LLC v. Certain Underwriters at Lloyds, London Subscribing to Binding Authority No. B604510568622021 et al.

Insurance

October 21, 2022, 4:57 AM