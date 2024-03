Litigation Surge - Florida | Labor & Employment

Employment litigation spiked in Florida federal courts on Thursday. At least 33 employment suits were initiated, four times the typical daily average for the Sunshine State. What triggered the surge? The Palma Law Group, a Miami-based employment firm, launched more than 20 wage-and-hour class actions accusing employers of failing to pay minimum wage and overtime.

March 01, 2024, 12:24 PM

