New Suit - Contract

Property manager Barsala International was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Monday in Mississippi Southern District Court. The suit, brought on behalf of the owner of The Walthall Lofts and the Courthouse Lofts at The Walthall in Jackson, Mississippi, accuses the defendant of renting units below market value and committing other acts of sabotage after the plaintiff terminated the management agreement for cause. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-00700, 225 East Capitol Street Hotel LLC et al. v. Barsala International Inc.

Real Estate

December 05, 2022, 8:13 PM