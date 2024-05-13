225 Docket Entries in 7 Days in Case Where AGs Want Bankrupt...

News From Law.com

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes announced her intent to open an investigation into circumstances leading up to Steward Health Care System's voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in the Southern District of Texas. Attorneys representing public and private clients from all over the country have been filing notices to appear to protect creditors' interests. In the first seven days since the bankruptcy was filed, there have been 225 docket entries, a majority of them being notices to appears and orders granting them.

Health Care

May 13, 2024, 3:27 PM

