Litigation Surge - Louisiana | Exxon Mobil | Law.com Radar

ExxonMobil was hit with a flurry of cases in Louisiana last month. At least three federal lawsuits were initiated against the company. The claims vary: one plaintiff alleges that he developed leukemia from exposure to benzene while working for ExxonMobil and other energy companies from 1983 through 2023, while numerous property owners near the North Crowley Oil and Gas Field seek damages for alleged soil and water contamination. Plus, property owners seek to cancel a mineral rights lease with ExxonMobil's subsidiary XTO Energy based on an alleged lack of oil well production in Bienville Parish. Who got the work? ExxonMobil has turned to Kean Miller, Bienvenu Foco & Viator and Liskow & Lewis for defense.

February 08, 2024, 2:06 PM

