Litigation Surge - Trade Secrets | Littler Mendelson | Law.c...

Littler Mendelson launched a flurry of trade secret lawsuits last month. At least four federal cases were filed in Arkansas, California, Maryland and South Dakota on behalf of businesses whose employees accepted jobs at competing companies, then allegedly misused trade secrets and proprietary information in their new roles. The suits also target the new employers on the grounds that they should have known about the restrictive covenants in the employment agreements. Defendants include J.R. Simplot, Revance Therapeutics, ACNB Insurance and Creative Foam Products.

May 03, 2023, 2:46 PM

