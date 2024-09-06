Litigation Surge - Antitrust | National Association of Realt...

Litigation Surge - Antitrust | National Association of Realtors

The National Association of Realtors was hit with a cluster of antitrust cases in August. At least three federal antitrust suits were filed against the organization, including two class actions brought on behalf of brokers and agents; the suits challenge the NAR's 'Three-Way Agreement' requiring brokers and agents to pay membership dues not just to the NAR, but also to a state and local real estate association. According to the complaints, the rule eliminates competition for real estate association membership and artificially drives up membership dues; several state and local real estate associations are also named as defendants. The suits are backed by Motley Rice, Miller Law and Michael S. Clawson PC.

Real Estate

September 06, 2024, 1:34 PM