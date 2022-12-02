Litigation Surge - Cryptocurrency | Securities | Law.com Rad...

Litigation Surge - Cryptocurrency | Securities

There was a swarm of securities lawsuits involving crypto companies last month. According to Law.com Radar, at least seven federal securities cases pertaining to cryptocurrency were filed in November, more than twice the usual monthly average. Nearly half the suits target fraudulent conduct, including two SEC actions accusing the Trade Coin Club of defrauding more than 100,000 investors of nearly $300 million worth of bitcoin. Many suits also arise from disputes over whether digital assets are 'securities.' For instance, Coinbase and Voyager Digital were sued for failing to register tokens, and a California law firm specializing in crypto sued the SEC for a declaration that Ethereum assets do not constitute 'securities.'

