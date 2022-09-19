Litigation Surge - Automotive | Class Actions | Law.com Rada...

Litigation Surge - Automotive | Class Actions

Class actions against major automotive companies surged in federal courts last week. Law.com Radar surfaced nine lawsuits, almost triple the usual weekly average for companies on Radar's sector index. The cases are varied: Several automakers including General Motors and Hyundai were hit with claims that airbag inflators manufactured by ARC Automotive explode into shrapnel upon impact, while Kia continues to face allegations that the lack of an engine immobilizer in certain vehicles makes them easier to steal. Meanwhile, parts and accessories retailer AutoZone was slapped with a digital privacy class action over its alleged use of 'session replay' software to record website activity without users' consent.

Automotive

September 19, 2022, 3:10 PM